Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when heavy rain could spoil plans

The weather in Leeds is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day.

The temperature will be warmer than of late, with a peak temperature of 9C.

The weather in Leeds is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout the day

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature increasing to 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells throughout the day, with the temperature remaining at 9C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 7pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout most of the day, with some sunny spells during the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 7C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 10 Feb to Tuesday 19 Feb said: “Sunshine and blustery showers are likely through Sunday. However there is a chance of more persistent rain moving across central and southern areas.

“The new working week will start largely dry, bright and frosty before becoming more unsettled with strong winds and rain at times, particularly across northern and western areas.

“Further south and east it should remain drier and brighter. Any snow is likely to be confined to hills in the north, with most places seeing temperatures around where we would expect for early February.”