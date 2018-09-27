Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny intervals and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to climb in comparison to the recent chilly weather, with peaks of around 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see bright sunshine, with temperatures reaching 18C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

However, cloud is set to make an appearance this afternoon. Although cloud is set to replace the sun for most of the afternoon, temperatures will still be 18C and sunny spells will return at around 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to see sunny intervals until around 7pm when the cloud will then return.

Temperatures will begin to dip from 6pm onward.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is also set to be brighter, with pure sunshine throughout the day. However, it will be slightly cooler with temperatures of around 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Saturday will see sunny intervals, but Sunday will be cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures of around 13C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.