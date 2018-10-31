Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures remain cool for Halloween

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict low temperatures, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see chilly temperatures and sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 8C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells, but it won’t get much warmer as the temperature is only set to increase slightly to its peak of 9C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will quickly become darker and cooler, with the temperature dipping as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly warmer, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day and a peak temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

According to the Met Office: “Looking further ahead, generally changeable weather is likely to continue, giving further spells of rain particularly across the northwest, with heavy rain spreading to other parts at times.

“Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be locally mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in drier interludes.”