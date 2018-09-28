Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but temperatures begin to dip

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright and sunny today today as forecasters predict sunshine throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be cooler than the past few days, with highs of around 14C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be bright and sunny, reaching 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny intervals, with the temperature increasing to 14C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will continue to be sunny, until just after 6pm. Temperatures will then begin to dip.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is also set to see sunny intervals, with a maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Sunday will also see sunny intervals, but temperatures will cool to 12C.

According to the Met Office, through the first week of October many areas are likely to remain mostly settled, with some cold nights at first and perhaps some early morning fog, but still with some warm sunshine by day.