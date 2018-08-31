Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but cloud could spoil weekend plans

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to be bright and sunny, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see sun, until around 4pm, when it will then become cloudy. Temperatures will reach 20C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

The cloud will remain until around 6pm, when the sun will make an appearance again. The temperature will remain warm at around 18/19C, before they then begin to slowly dip at around 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Unfortunately tomorrow is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day. The temperature will still be warm though, hitting 22C mid-afternoon.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of the weekend into next week looks set to be similar, with cloud dominating and temperatures of around 18C.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.