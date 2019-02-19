Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but cloud could spoil plans later

The weather in Leeds is set to be bright today, as forecasters predict sunny spells throughout most of the day, with some periods of cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will continue to see sunny spells but there will be some periods of cloud as the afternoon progresses. The temperature will remain at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be clear, with the temperature dipping to 7C by 9pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Friday 22 Feb to Sunday 3 Mar said: “Friday is likely to be mild but breezy across the UK with many places dry and sunny. The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but also the best of the sunshine and very mild in places.

“The far northwest could see some rain and stronger winds; generally cloudier, more changeable here.

“This northwest-southeast split in conditions is likely to be maintained through the weekend and into next week.

“Any spells of rain from the northwest will tend to weaken as it moves southeast, bringing cloudier spells. Dry, settled conditions are likely to dominate through the end of February away from the far northwest; overnight frosts are possible.”