Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells but cloud could spoil plans later

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict bright sunny spells and cloud.

Temperatures will be cool, with a peak of 13C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching its peak temperature of 13C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is then set to see mostly sunny spells, with the temperature remaining at 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will become cloudy and remain so throughout the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be similar, with sunny spells, cloud and a maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The rest of the week is then set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, with temperatures ranging from 9-12C.

Looking further ahead, the beginning of November is set to see changeable and windy weather, with bands of rain or showers, interspersed with drier, quieter spells, according to the Met Office.

Towards the middle of the month, there are signs that high pressure may become more dominant, bringing more generally settled conditions, but with a greater chance of overnight frost and fog.