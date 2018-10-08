Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict both sunshine and cloud.

However, temperatures will begin to climb this week in Leeds, reaching highs of 19C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, reaching 15C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is set to become overcast, but the temperature will climb to a peak of 16C.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures beginning to slowly dip after 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be similar, with a temperature of 16C and a mixture of sunny spells and cloud.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures climb to 19C, with sunny spells and cloud. Although Friday is set to see rain, the temperature will still be around 18C, with Saturday and Sunday remaining warm.

Looking ahead, there is an increasing chance that the weather towards the end of October will turn more settled as high pressure re-establishes, according to the Met Office. This would bring lighter winds and some sunshine by day but cold nights with frost and fog.