Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells as temperatures begin to climb

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predicts periods of bright skies, sunny spells and some small periods of cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be brighter today, as forecasters predicts periods of bright skies, sunny spells and some small periods of cloud throughout the day

The weather in Leeds this morning will be quite cloudy, but temperatures will be around 15/16C, which will climb to 17C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is then set to see bursts of pure sunshine late afternoon, reaching a peak of 19C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will still be sunny and warm, before temperatures begin to slowly dip at around 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is expected to be similar, with periods of sunny spells, bursts of pure sunshine and some small periods of cloud throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Temperatures are set to slowly climb towards the end of this week, with Saturday and Sunday set to reach peaks of 21/22C with sunny spells.

According to the Met Office, the end of August into September is then likely to become more widely settled across the UK with a good deal of dry weather and sunny spells developing.

However, occasionally the north and northwest may still be windy, with some rain at times.