Leeds weather forecast: Sunny spells and cloud as temperatures climb

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and sunny spells throughout the day.

Temperatures are set to climb today, reaching a peak of 16C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning is set to see sunny spells, reaching 14C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will become overcast, with the temperature only increasing slightly to its peak of 16C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will see small sunny spells, before then returning to cloud for the rest of the evening. Temperatures will begin to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudier, with some sunny spells during the afternoon. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Thursday is set to see bright, sunny skies throughout the day, accompanied by a temperature of around 12C, with Friday set to be cloudier.

Looking further ahead, the end of October and into early November could see weather systems become slow-moving at times. This will lead to the risk of longer unsettled spells, but also the chance of longer settled spells.

During any generally settled and drier spells of weather there is an increasing risk of overnight frost and fog, especially in the north of the UK. On the whole temperatures are likely to be rather cold overall.