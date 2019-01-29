Leeds weather forecast: Snow set to hit Leeds as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Leeds is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict cloud, heavy and light rain, icy conditions and below freezing temperatures.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Leeds until 12pm today. A second warning for snow and ice is then in place from 12pm today until 11am tomorrow.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cold and overcast, with light rain set to hit between 11am and 12pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 3C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Heavy rain will hit from 12pm, easing to light rain at 1pm and easing off completely by 2pm. The rest of the afternoon will then be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 3C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping after 6pm.

The temperature overnight will be -2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will continue to see icy conditions, with mist, sunny spells and cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 3C and a minimum temperature of -4C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 2 Feb to Monday 11 Feb said: “Rain, and possibly outbreaks of sleet and snow will clear from the southeast on Saturday, whilst the north and west will be brighter with wintry showers.

“By Sunday the brighter, showery conditions should have become more widespread. Thereafter, it will stay unsettled with further spells of rain, sleet and snow, interspersed by brighter and showery interludes.

“Snow is possible across most parts of the country at times, with the potential for some occasionally disruptive snow, although there is uncertainty in any detail.

“It will often be windy with a risk of coastal gales, and staying generally cold with overnight frost and risk of ice. Towards the end of this period there is a low chance that the winds will turn east or northeasterly bringing even colder weather.”