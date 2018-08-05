Leeds weather forecast: Small chance of one hour of rain in next 6 days

Hoping for some rain in Leeds this week? You might be out of luck.

According to weather experts at the Met Office, it's set to be very warm and very dry this week.

Sunshine in Leeds

There is only ONE day where any rain is forecast at all - and even then, it's only a 30% chance.

If you have plants to look after, you might want to water them thoroughly!

Here's the forecast for the week ahead.

Monday:

Very warm, locally hot with a lot of bright or sunny weather. Cloudier with patchy, light rain affecting some western hills at times. Maximum temperature 27 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Tuesday mainly dry, bright and locally hot or very hot. Noticeably fresher and rather breezier for Wednesday and Thursday with a mixture of sunny spells and possible showers.

The only chance of rain

Right now, the forecast for Leeds in the next week shows 30% chance of rain at 4pm on Thursday. That's it. The rest of the week is forecast to be warm and dry, with temperatures ranging from 18 degrees to 24 degrees C.

