Leeds weather forecast: Rain hits Leeds but this is when it will stop

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

This morning will see rain ease by around 9am, remaining cloudy throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see light rain hit throughout most of the afternoon, interspersed by small periods of sunny spells and cloud. The temperature will increase sightly, reaching its peak of 8C by 3pm.



What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 4C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy but dry throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 7C.



What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 6 April to Monday 15 April said: “Mixed through the weekend with areas of rain and showers affecting the UK, most prevalent in the east and northeast but possible anywhere.

“Some brighter conditions are likely too with temperatures close to normal, but feeling colder on North Sea coasts.

“This weather pattern will probably continue through early next week, before it gradually becomes more settled through to mid month.”