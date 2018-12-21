Leeds weather forecast: Rain hits Leeds but this is when it will stop

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day

This morning will see a mixture of heavy and light rain, which will ease off by around 11am, but remain overcast. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 11am.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see light showers hit from 2pm onward, with the temperature remaining at 7C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with light showers continuing into the late evening and early hours of tomorrow morning, becoming heavier for a period of time between 7pm and 8pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and light showers, with a maximum temperature of 9C.

Sunday will then see some light showers during the morning, but it will then be overcast throughout the rest of the day, with Monday set to be dry throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “Christmas Day should be bright in the north and east, though there could be a touch of frost and any morning fog patches may be slow to clear,” according to the Met Office.

“Further south and west it will be mild and cloudy; the cloud should gradually spread northeastwards.

“It should be mostly dry with only a little drizzly rain in the west.

“Boxing Day is also looking largely settled but cloudy for many with rain likely for the far north.”