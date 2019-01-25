Leeds weather forecast: Milder today but this is when temperatures are set to plummet

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

However, temperatures will be warmer than of late, before they are set to plummet once again.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cloudy throughout, with the temperature reaching its peak of 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast, with the temperature remaining at 10C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature continuing to remain at 10C into the evening and overnight.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of light rain and cloud throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Sunday will see temperatures dip again with a maximum temperature of 5C.

Looking further ahead, the UK Outlook for Tuesday 29 Jan to Thursday 7 Feb said: “Cold with blustery wintry showers on Tuesday, these will be most frequent across western parts, although some central and eastern parts staying predominately dry with sunny spells.

“Wednesday will see a mixture of sunny spells and wintry showers, although less frequent and mainly confined to eastern parts.

“Beyond midweek, the unsettled weather looks set to continue, with further bands of rain and hill snow moving east or southeast across the UK, interspersed with brighter showery interludes.

“Snow remains a risk, mostly in the north, but perhaps further south too, and frosts will be quite widespread. There is still a chance that even colder conditions may develop during early February with winds swinging round to the east or northeast, bringing an increased possibility of snow.”