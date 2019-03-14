Leeds weather forecast: Met Office weather warnings in place as strong winds hit

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today as forecasters predict heavy rain and strong winds throughout the day.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Leeds until 1pm today.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of heavy rain and sunny spells. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 12pm.

It will be very blustery, with winds of up to 45mph.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see light rain turn to cloud, before a brief period of suny spells. Light rain will then hit from 3pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 9C throughout.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Light rain will ease by around 5pm, with the rest of the evening remaining dry. The temperature will be 8C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see light showers during the morning, which will change to sunny spells by lunchtime.Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 18 March to Wednesday 27 March said: “Dry for many on Monday with only isolated showers. Rain and strengthening winds reach the northwest by Tuesday, then spread to other northern and some central areas.

“Thereafter, the south remains largely dry. It will remain changeable, particularly in the north, with further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”