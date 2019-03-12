Leeds weather forecast: Met Office weather warnings in place as Storm Gareth set to hit

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, sunny spells, heavy rain and wind.

Strong winds will hit this evening as Storm Gareth sweeps the UK, with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind in place from 9pm tonight until 3pm on Wednesday.

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with a mixture of cloud, sunny spells, heavy rain and wind.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see a mixture of light and heavy rain, interspersed by some small periods of cloud. The temperature will reach 5C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Early afternoon will see rain continuing, until easing off and turning to sunny spells by 2pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will be cloudy, but dry, before light rain hits from 7pm onwards. This will turn heavy from 8pm and continue overnight. Overnight temperature of 5C.

Winds will begin to pick up from 9pm onwards, continuing to do so overnight and into tomorrow.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of rain, sunny spells and cloud throughout the day, with strong winds continuing to hit. Maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 16 March to Monday 25 March said: “Cloud and rain are expected to affect the south, and perhaps central parts, of the UK early on Saturday, and will clear with bright and showery weather extending countrywide by the day's end.

“Showers may be heavy in the north and fall as a mixture of sleet or snow, especially on high ground. Any strong winds will ease through the day too. Lighter winds and cooler on Sunday.

“Then there are signals for an Atlantic-driven and unsettled theme through the following week. We are likely to see further spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.”