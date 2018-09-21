Leeds weather forecast: Heavy rain set to hit Leeds but this is when it will stop

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a mixture of heavy and light showers and some small sunny intervals.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be rainy and chilly, with gusty winds and light showers. The temperature will reach 11C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is set to see continuous rain, this becoming heavier at around 2pm. The temperature will only increase slightly to its peak of 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will again continue to see rain, but this is set to cease just after 6pm, with the sun set to make a brief appearance at around 7pm. The rest of the evening is then set to be clear. Temperatures will have begun to cool, continuing to dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout the day, with no rain currently in sight. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Heavy rain will then return on Sunday, with a yellow weather warning for wind currently in place between 9am on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

According to the Met Office, Atlantic weather systems are then likely to continue to arrive from the west through the rest of September, bringing generally wetter conditions.

Strong winds are likely at times with a low risk of gales. Between spells of rain there will be some pleasant sunshine, however it will feel cool during spells of strong winds.