Leeds weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Leeds as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Leeds is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud, light rain and some small periods of sunny spells.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Leeds from 12pm tomorrow until 6pm on Saturday.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see light rain, which will ease by 12pm. The temperature will be 5C throughout the morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

Light rain will continue early afternoon, before easing off by around 2pm. There will then be some small periods of sunny spells before turning cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature dipping to 5C by 8pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to see light rain throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 11 Feb to Wednesday 20 Feb said: “The new working week will start largely dry, bright and frosty with fairly settled conditions.

“However it will become more unsettled in the northwest early in the week, with strong winds and rain here at times.

“Any snow is likely to be confined to hills. Southern and eastern areas will have a good deal of dry and often bright weather although overnight fog may become increasingly likely.

“After a cold start most places should see temperatures around where we would expect for early February but with overnight frosts likely across central and southeastern areas.

“In these parts generally colder conditions may begin to develop again. Around the middle of the month, things become very uncertain. However there is an increasing chance of more unsettled conditions developing more widely again.”