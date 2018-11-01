Leeds weather forecast: Heavy rain as Hurricane Oscar set to hit the UK

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict low temperatures, sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict low temperatures, sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain

This morning will see a mixture of heavy and light rain, before easing off and becoming cloudier by late morning. The temperature will reach 9C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud, but it won’t get much warmer as the temperature is only set to increase slightly to its peak of 10C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will quickly become darker and cooler, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly sunnier, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day and a peak temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

As Hurricane Oscar gets ready to hit the UK, Friday will be “Cold, dry and sunny for most. A few showers on and off in the northwest, with increasing cloud, longer spells of rain, and strengthening winds to end the day here,” according to the Met Office.

“Temperatures rising over the weekend. However, it will be unsettled with wet and windy weather at times; especially in the northwest, which will see heavy, prolonged rainfall and gales.”

Looking further ahead: “Early November looks like being generally unsettled with a mixture of showers or longer spells of rain, as well as some occasional drier and brighter interludes.

“Heaviest rain may be focused across western areas, with eastern parts often drier. It will be windy at times, especially in the north and west and particularly where we see heavier rain.