Leeds weather forecast for next week

After a few cold days of snow and ice the weather is set to get a little milder next week, though the worst of the winter isn't likely to be over yet.

What will the weather be like overnight on Sunday?

The Met Office says the weather will be generally cloudy with some rain which will become more widespread overnight, mainly after midnight.

There could be some strong, occasionally gusty winds developing, and temperatures gradually rising overnight. The minimum temperature will be 2 °C.

What will the weather be like on Monday?

Monday is set to be rather cloudy and windy at first, with early rain and drizzle clearing. We will see a few sunny spells developing by the afternoon meaning it will feel a lot less cold than recent days, however the frost will return on Monday night.

What will the weather be like for the rest of the week?

Frost and possible fog early Tuesday, then largely dry and bright. Winds strengthening later with some overnight rain. Wednesday mainly dry with sunny spells. Thursday similar with showers more likely.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

It will remain unsettled at the end of next week and a band of cloud and rain will move east during Friday.

Next weekend will see a mixture of sunshine and showers. The following week will see further Atlantic frontal systems bringing spells of wet and windy weather, with perhaps some hill snow in the north.