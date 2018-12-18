Leeds weather forecast for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve

Christmas Day will shortly be upon us, but will we see a White Christmas this year or will the weather be drizzly and grey?

In the lead up to Christmas, Yorkshire will see a mixture of cloud, showers and windier conditions, alongside some sunny spells.

According to the Met Office, on Wednesday Yorkshire will be “A much drier, brighter day for most and feeling cooler.

“The Pennines occasionally cloudier with a few showers, these becoming more frequent and heavier into the evening. Winds freshening later. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

“Thursday, stronger winds with showers heavier and more frequent. Friday, patchy fog and frost possible at first, then turning cloudy with rain. Saturday, a mixture of bright spells and showers.”

Sunday in Leeds is set to be overcast, with a mixture of light and heavy showers during the morning and early afternoon.

What will the weather be like on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve?

Christmas Eve in Leeds is set to be overcast throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 9C and a minimum temperature of 3C.

According to the Met Office, “The UK is likely to stay rather wet and windy for those last minute shopping trips on Christmas Eve.

“However, there are signs that Christmas Day itself may be drier, brighter, colder and less windy, though wind and some showers remain quite likely in the south.

“During the last week of December dry cold bright weather is more likely, with rain increasingly confined to the north and west.”