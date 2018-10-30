Leeds weather forecast: Dull day as temperatures remain cool

Have your say

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull and cold today, as forecasters predict low temperatures and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see chilly temperatures and cloud, with the temperature reaching 7C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to see cloud, but it won’t get much warmer as the temperature is only set to increase slightly to its peak of 8C by mid-afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Early evening will quickly become darker and cooler, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 7pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to be slightly warmer and sunnier, with sunny spells forecast throughout the day and a peak temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The temperature will dip again on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 9C and a mixture of rain and cloud.

According to the Met Office: “Looking further ahead, generally changeable weather is likely to continue, giving further spells of rain particularly across the northwest, with heavy rain spreading to other parts at times.

“Snow is likely at times on northern hills.

“Temperatures will be near normal to rather cold, although it could be locally mild at times. Overnight frosts are likely in drier interludes.”