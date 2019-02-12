Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy day but this is when the sun is set to return

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

The weather in Leeds is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud throughout most of the day.

This morning will see some small sunny spells before becoming cloudy for the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will increase to 9C and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature increasing slightly to its peak of 10C by 5pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day with a maximum temperature of 10C.

Thursday will be sunnier, with sunny spells throughout the afternoon. Friday is set to be sunny throughout most of the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 16 Feb to Monday 25 Feb said: “The weekend is likely to be changeable and rather cloudy, with outbreaks of rain making slow progress across the UK.

“The rain heaviest over the hills in the west, but generally light in the east. For many it will be mild, but feeling rather cold at times in the northwest where it will be windy with a risk of gales.

“Early next week likely to remain similar, with further bands of rain slowly moving eastwards. Temperatures will be generally around or just above normal, but northwestern areas turning colder at times.”