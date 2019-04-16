Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy day but temperatures set to climb

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than last week, with temperatures set to soar to 19C as the week progresses.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 11C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 7C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 April to Monday 29 April said: “Easter weekend is likely to start off warm or very warm for most areas with a good deal of dry sunny weather.

“However, some coasts will be a little cooler with the onshore breeze.

“As we head towards the end of the weekend, there is increasing uncertainty so please keep up to date with the latest forecast if you are making plans. It does look as if it will turn more changeable and cooler from the northwest from Sunday.”