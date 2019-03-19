Leeds weather forecast: Cloudy day but temperatures continue to climb

Have your say

The weather is set to be mostly dull today as forecasters predict cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast throughout, with the temperature reaching its peak of 11C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the rest of the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will be 10C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 23 March to Monday 1 April said: “Confidence is low for this weekend, but it looks sunny for many, once patchy rain in the south clears.

“There will be some blustery showers in the northwest though, with the risk of gales in the far north.

“Through the latter stages of March, we will see a good deal of dry weather across central and southeastern parts of the UK, with bright or sunny spells.

“It will be more changeable across the northwest, with rain and strong winds from time to time.”