Leeds weather forecast: Bursts of pure sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see mostly bright sunshine, which will start turning to cloud from 11am onwards. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 7C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will remain cloudy throughout. The temperature will climb slightly to its peak of 9C by 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will be overcast, but dry. The temperature will dip to 6C by 10pm.Overnight temperature of 2C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see cloud throughout most of the day, with the chance of small bursts of sunshine early morning. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 15 April to Wednesday 24 April said: “There is reasonably high confidence in the general trend next week.

“Monday looks mostly dry with some sunshine, although temperatures will be below average with a cold east to southeasterly wind. Rain may edge in across the far west and southwest.

“From Tuesday to Thursday the weather is generally likely to become more changeable from the south and southwest, with most areas seeing some rain.

“However, the far north could stay drier and brighter. Temperatures should rise to average, turning locally rather warm in the south and west.”