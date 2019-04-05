Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine but this is when cloud could spoil plans later

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict cloud and sunshine throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will see mostly bright and uninterrupted sunshine. The temperature will reach 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon will then turn cloudy and remain so throughout. The temperature will increase sightly, reaching its peak of 12C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

This evening will remain cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 6C by 11pm.Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will be overcast throughout. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 9 April to Thursday 18 April said: “Rain for parts of southwest, central and eastern England on Tuesday.

“Brighter to the north, though some showers likely here for a time. Remaining changeable for a time thereafter, with rain and showers likely at times.

“However, some drier and brighter weather is also possible, with the brightest skies most likely in the west.

“From the second full week of April we are likely to see a good deal of dry weather, especially in the north.”