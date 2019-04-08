Leeds weather forecast: Bright sunshine as temperatures soar

Have your say

The weather is set to be brighter and warmer today, as forecasters predict sunshine, cloud and warmer conditions.

Temperatures will rise considerably today, reaching a peak of around 16C.

What will the weather be like this morning in Leeds?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with some small sunny spells from 11am onwards. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Leeds?

This afternoon is then set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from 1pm onwards. The temperature will continue to climb, reaching its peak of 16C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Leeds?

Sunshine will continue into the early evening, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the night. The temperature will dip to 8C by 10pm.Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Leeds?

Tomorrow will see sunshine throughout most of the day, but it will be slightly cooler with a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 12 April to Sunday 21 April said: “Friday will be cold but mostly dry across the north with perhaps a few light showers and some snow flurries, even to lower levels, but with no significant accumulations expected.

“There is a greater chance of rain in the south, but details of this are uncertain and many areas will see some good spells of dry weather developing with some overnight frosts.”