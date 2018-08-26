Leeds village showcases its best produce at annual show

Have your say

A colourful array of flowers, plants, fruit, veg and tasty bakes were on display at the annual Aberford Show in east Leeds on Saturday.

The event is organised by the Aberford Horticultural Society and this year marks the 54th year it has been held.

Visitors flocked to The Village Hall, on Main Street, Aberford, throughout the afternoon to view the entries in classes including open floral art, top vase and best Victoria sponge.

There were also children’s classes including decorated biscuits and muffins.