Leeds vet-tech firm celebrates significant new investment

A veterinary research and development company has secured significant new investment in support of its plans to use state-of-the-art technology to change the way that people care for their pets.

Leeds-based Vet-AI is preparing to launch Joii, an app that allows owners to get diagnostic and treatment advice for poorly pets without leaving home.

And, with preparations for April’s launch in full swing, the company has attracted minority investment from regional law firm Lupton Fawcett LLP and global brand design consultancy Elmwood.

Jonathan Sands, from Elmwood, said: “This is a hugely exciting venture and one that I believe will transform the future of the veterinary industry.

“I can see a huge upside, both in improving the work life balance for vets themselves, whilst at the same time making pet care more expedient, more convenient and better value for every family with a pet.

“We get asked on a regular basis to support start-ups of all shapes and sizes and so we have to be quite selective.

“However, Vet-AI was an easy decision, as the business model is so compelling, and even before launch the project is attracting so much excitement.”

