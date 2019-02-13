Leeds Valentine's Fair 2019 - opening times, ride prices and attraction details

Have your say

Thrillseekers in Leeds are preparing for the return of one of Europe’s biggest fun fairs.

Boasting more than 100 rides and attractions, the Leeds Valentine's Fair will fill the car parks in the shadow of Elland Road stadium.

When is the Valentine's Fair?

The Fair runs from Thursday February 14 from 5pm until Sunday, February 24, at 10pm.

What is there to do at the Fair?

Amongst the array of Roller Coasters, thrill rides, family rides, Dodgems, Twists and Waltzer’s, there will be a fantastic thrilling attractions again this year in the form of the Top Scan, Superbowl, Take Off a 33 metre observation wheel, 44 metre Sky Swing and for the first time the New York New York SuperBob.

In addition there are also more traditional fairground rides, including the ever-popular Carousel, Ghost Train and four Fun Houses.

READ MORE: The 10 strange and fascinating secrets hidden underground in Leeds



Any other attractions to look out for?

The fair also offers visitors the chance to enjoy many other attractions, such as giant prize games, food and novelty stalls and the numerous side shows that are on offer, including an indoor seating area.

How much can I expect to pay for rides?

Organisers are promising that all children’s rides will be operating at just £1.50 at all times with the exception of Roller Coasters, the Pony Express and Bungee Trampolines and over 20 of the large rides will be just £2 midweek until 6pm.

Visitors are encouraged to log on to www.valentinesfair.co.uk for free fun fair vouchers which are valid anytime and will reduce the large rides even further during this time to a bargain busting £1.50 each.

What are the opening times?

Thursday, February 14 5pm-10pm ( all rides £1 with a wristband) *Except Devil Rock, Speed Buzz & Bungees

Friday, February 15 5pm-10pm

Saturday, February 16 1pm-10pm (The Greatest Show Day)

Sunday, February 17 1pm-10pm (Character Sing a Long)

Monday, February 18 1pm-10pm (Midweek Special Discounts until 6pm)

Tuesday, February 19 1pm-10pm (Midweek Special Discounts until 6pm)

Wednesday, February 20 1pm-10pm (Midweek Special Discounts until 6pm)

Thursday, February 21 1pm-10pm (Midweek Special Discounts until 6pm)

Friday, February 22 1pm-10pm (Midweek Special Discounts until 6pm)

Saturday, February 23 5.45pm-10pm (Late start due to football fixture)

Sunday, February 24 1pm-9pm