Leeds University ‘top place to work’

Leeds University has been named as one of the top two places to work in Britain, beating tech giant Apple and retail favourite John Lewis. ​

The list, compiled by job site Indeed, analysed tens of thousands of staff reviews to reveal the top 15 employers that provide the best work/life balance.

Transport for London was ranked the best place to work, followed by the University of Leeds in second place and Apple in third.

​Lloyds Banking Group, which owns the Halifax, also made the top 15 UK firms.

Indeed said a good work/life balance includes good holiday allocation, sympathetic working hours and the ability to leave work at the office. The jobs site said this reinforces recent data from Decipher/FocusVision that revealed that almost 90 per cent of British people do not regard salary as the most important factor in their job.

A spokesperson for Indeed said: “In the ratings and reviews, the University of Leeds was consistently praised by staff – past and present – for providing employees with a strong support network and a good working environment. It also offers in-house courses and training to help staff with career progression, and has new job opportunities each month that allow employees to move around within the organisation.

“Reviews posted on Indeed frequently described the work environment as friendly, supportive and flexible. The University was also praised for having a diverse workforce; with staff from all over the world, employees have the chance to experience different cultures and customs.”

A ​Leeds ​University spokesperson said: “We are delighted that our employees have rated us so highly and will continue to do what we can to support all of our staff.”