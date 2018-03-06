Leeds university boss receives her OBE

The vice-chancellor of Leeds Trinity University has been awarded her OBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace today.

Professor Margaret House was appointed the OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List 2018 in recognition of her services to education.

She attended the ceremony in The Ballroom at Buckingham Palace earlier today with members of her family, to receive the award.

In a tweet afterwards, she wrote: “What an honour. I am so grateful to all my colleagues for their support. This is for us all.”

Professor Ray Lloyd, deputy vice-chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Margaret is a passionate visionary and an inspirational leader. She has created a positive and inclusive culture on campus, and I am very proud to work alongside her. I know the whole university will be exceptionally proud of her achievements.”

Professor House joined Leeds Trinity in January 2013, just as the institution achieved university status.

She set out – and achieved – an ambitious five-year plan to increase graduate employability, teaching quality and student satisfaction.

Under her direction, Leeds Trinity has become one of the top universities in the UK for employability and student satisfaction and has achieved its highest student enrolment on record.

On receiving the award, Professor House said: “Working in higher education is all about supporting our students, and our students at Leeds Trinity University are inspirational.

“I have a tremendous team of colleagues and students who all support the ethos of Leeds Trinity to work together in a supportive, community environment. This award is a testament to everyone and all the hard work at Leeds Trinity University.”

Prior to her role at Leeds Trinity, she worked at Middlesex University as Dean of the School of Social Sciences, Dean of Health and Social Sciences and Deputy Vice-Chan