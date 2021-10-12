Poland's players are hit by missiles after opening the scoring against Albania. Pic: Getty

The attacking midfielder featured for his country against Albania in World Cup qualifying, stepping off the bench at half-time to set up the winner in a 1-0 victory.

The game, though, was briefly suspended in the 77th minute of the Group I encounter in Tirana amid crowd unrest.

Missiles were thrown from the stands at the visiting Polish players which forced match officials to temporarily intervene and halt proceedings.

Paulo Sousa's men did eventually return to the pitch to claim a delayed vital three points in their quest to make Qatar 2022.

Poland now sit second behind runaway group leaders England - who were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary at Wembley - though are now two points ahead of Albania and are in prime position to claim a play-off spot.

Elsewhere, Leeds captain Liam Cooper was a late substitute for Scotland in the Tartan Army's 1-0 victory over the Faroe Islands thanks to a Lyndon Dykes strike.

Steve Clarke's men maintained a five-point gap over third-placed Israel in Group F with two games to go.

Stuart Dallas was also a 67th minute substitute for Northern Ireland at the Vasil Levski National Stadium - he was, however, unable to halt a 2-1 defeat.