Leeds United want good match between club and city - Kinnear

LEEDS United managing director Angus Kinnear believes the Fullerton Park scheme would complement ongoing efforts to build stronger links between the club and its home city.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “When you look at the great times Leeds United have had, the club and the city have been relatively in harmony. Over the last 13 or 14 years, that harmony hasn’t happened.

When [owner Andrea Radrizzani] purchased the club, he wanted to create a catalyst for growth and rejuvenation around Elland Road and hopefully this can be part of that.” Mr Kinnear also said that the FA, the city council and the Football Foundation – the charity that delivers Parklife projects – all seemed “aligned” behind the idea that Elland Road should be at the heart of investment in grassroots football in Leeds. Meanwhile, FA chief executive Martin Glenn yesterday said it would be good to see players of all abilities throughout the city getting the same benefits from the Parklife programme as their counterparts in Sheffield have enjoyed in recent times.

He told the YEP: “Leeds is a massive footballing city and it should have the best facilities possible.”

The new United first-team training ground proposed for the former Matthew Murray school site in Holbeck is separate to the Fullerton Park plans in terms of funding and would not be in line to receive any Parklife cash.