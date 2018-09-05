Leeds United: These are the items you are banned from taking into Elland Road and the offences that are forbidden

The football season is back up and running and thousands of fans have raced to Elland Road to cheer on Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa's troops have made a very strong start to the season and spirits are high within the camp, with the Whites currently flying high at the top of the Championship table.

these are the items you are banned from taking in Elland road

35,417 crammed into Elland Road for the 0-0 draw against second-placed Middlesbrough and with the next home fixture against Preston North End on September 18, it could be vital to know what you can and can't take inside.

Some of the items on the list are fairly obvious, while other may come as a little bit of a surprise.

A statement on the Leeds United website says: "Fireworks, flares, smoke canisters, air horns, knives, bottles, glasses, cans, poles and any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety will not be allowed inside the ground.

"The club management reserves the right to refuse admission or eject from the ground anyone who refuses to be searched by any member of staff or agent of the club or any police officer."

Meanwhile, there are certain behaviours that are strictly forbidden while inside the home of the Whites.

Most of the things on this list are basic common sense, but you could be ejected from the ground if you don't follow the rules.

They are offences under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and are strictly forbidden,

They are:

- The throwing of objects within the ground.



- The use of foul and abusive language and obscene chanting.



- Racial abuse in any form.



- Unauthorised entry to the playing area or surrounding track, except in an emergency.