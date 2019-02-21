Leeds United set to be the focus of documentary series

A new documentary series is set to tell the behind-the-scenes story of Leeds United’s season as they push for promotion under talismanic head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

United have confirmed that Eleven Studios – part of club chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s Eleven Sports Group – is working on the project with Leeds-based media company The City Talking.

Leeds say the finished programme will be a “high-end docuseries”, with discussions already taking place with a number of potential broadcast partners.

A club spokesperson said: “Since Andrea Radrizzani became custodian of Leeds United, the club has made interaction with supporters a top priority.

“The club feels that this is a great way to provide its fans around the world with behind-the-scenes access to day-to-day activities at Leeds United, giving them a unique insight into things they would not ordinarily see.”

The City Talking’s work will already be familiar to many Leeds fans thanks to Do You Want To Win?, a documentary released in 2017.

Chronicling the club’s transformation from Second Division also-rans to league champions under manager Howard Wilkinson in the late 1980s and early 1990s, it secured an international release on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.

Amazon Prime also picked up As Good As It Gets?, a City Talking documentary about the ‘golden generation’ of players at Leeds Rhinos and their 2015 treble triumph.

A film crew has been tracking United’s squad and staff throughout the current season for the new series, with Leeds saying supporters can now expect “regular updates” as the project develops.

Today’s news will stir memories for many fans of a Whites documentary produced for Yorkshire Television during the club’s glory years under manager Don Revie.

Directed by much-loved TV programme-maker and sports commentator Sid Waddell, The Don of Elland Road follows United for two weeks during the closing stages of their championship-winning 1973/74 season.

The 25-minute programme had, by modern standards, a remarkable level of access, variously showing Revie at work, on the golf course and even chatting to a reporter on the phone while in bed at home.

First broadcast in April 1974, The Don of Elland Road is available to view on the Yorkshire Film Archive website.

Two other clubs, Manchester City and Sunderland, have recently featured in eight-part documentaries for the Amazon Prime and Netflix services respectively.