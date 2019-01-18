Leeds United reduce match ticket allocation for members following huge demand

Leeds United members will no longer be able to bulk-buy match tickets after a crackdown on sales.

Tickets for the upcoming Championship match against Norwich City at Elland Road sold out in just two hours after members and season ticket holders used their buying privileges to snap up extra seats - prompting complaints that other fans were unable to access them.

Leeds United transfer news LIVE

Due to the significant demand for tickets this season, the club have now decided to cut the number of extra tickets members can purchase from nine to four for the remainder of the season.

The new rules come into force ahead of the Bolton Wanderers fixture on Saturday February 23.

YEP Jury: Leeds United must keep their feet firmly on the ground

Amendments to ticket sales patterns can be made under the terms and conditions of membership, which state that members are not guaranteed home tickets, but have access to a priority booking period. Restrictions can imposed and a hierarchy of platinum, gold and silver is invoked for popular fixtures.

From the Bolton game onwards, tickets will be sold to platinum, gold and season ticket holders on a first-come-first-served basis, with any remaining tickets made available to silver members and then for general sale.

In order to give more fans the opportunity to attend matches, the number of tickets available to purchase will be reduced from nine to four.

Season ticket holders can buy an extra three in addition to their own season pass.

Sale dates will be announced in due course.