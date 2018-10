LEEDs United players Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Philips took time out from training to visit youngsters being treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

Midfielder Phillips, said: “I’m always happy coming here to see the kids and put a smile on their faces.

“I know quite a lot of people who’ve been in and out of here and I really enjoy doing this sort of work. I’m from Leeds so it’s nice to do this.”