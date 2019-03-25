Leeds United legend hospitalised after city centre attack

Have your say

Leeds United legend Gary McAllister needed stitches after an unprovoked attack in Leeds city centre, according to reports in a national newspaper.

McAllister, 53, was waiting for a taxi with his wife on Saturday night when he was set upon.



He had taken his wife into Leeds for dinner after having watched the Liverpool Legends match at Anfield, according to The Sun.

McAllister, who lives in Tadcaster, currently works as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Rangers.

A man punched McAllister, who also played for Liverpool and Scotland, to the ground by the assailant and needed stitches at Leeds General Infirmary, according to reports.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.