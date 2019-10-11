Leeds United hot shot Eddie Nketiah spot on target for England Under-21s in Slovenia
Leeds United loanee Eddie Nketiah continued his goalscoring form on Friday night as he bagged for England’s Under-21s side, writes JOE URQUHART.
Aidy Boothroyd’s Young Lions took on Slovenia in a friendly clash at the Stadion Ljudski vrt in Maribor.
Nketiah completed the opening 45 minutes in the 2-2 draw as he won a penalty with a lovely turn inside the box before being brought down by defender Zan Zaletel.
The 20-year-old bagged his seventh goal for club and country this season as he converted from the spot sending goalkeeper Ziga Frelih the wrong way to break the deadlock.
Nketiah has scored four times in nine appearances under Marcelo Bielsa this term with three goals for England coming under Boothroyd’s watch.
United landed his signature on a season-long loan in the summer from Premier League side Arsenal but the forward is yet to start a Championship fixture for the club since making the move to West Yorkshire.
Whites head coach Bielsa said of Nketiah last month: “He is a striker who can score goals. For me, he is a complete player.
“Some players are involved (in play) a lot before creating chances. Nketiah is more involved at the end of the action, but he has good characteristics to combine with his team-mates to give us options.”
England will once again be in action over the international break on October 15 as they host Austria at Stadium MK as part of their qualifying campaign for the 2021 European Championships.
The Group C clash is set to kick-off at 7:45pm in Milton Keynes with both sides sitting top of the pile having won their opening two fixtures of the campaign.
United academy products Jack Clarke and Ryan Edmondson have also been in Young Lions action in recent days.
Clarke featured in the Under-20s 2-2 draw with Italy on Wednesday while Edmondson saw minutes in a 3-1 defeat to France with the Under-19s.
At senior level Stuart Dallas grabbed an assist in Northern Ireland’s defeat to the Netherlands while Gjanni Alioski helped North Macedonian to victory over Slovenia.