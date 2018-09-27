Leeds United fans urged to help fundraising efforts hit £10k goal

Help us make it a perfect 10 – that’s the message today to Yorkshire Evening Post readers from a hardy band of fundraising Leeds United fans.

The United supporters pushed themselves to the limit earlier this month when they tackled a 35-mile walk across West Yorkshire in aid of two good causes.

To date their efforts have raised around £9,300 – and now they are hoping one final flurry of donations will take them past the magic £10,000 mark.

Michael Normanton, co-editor of United fanzine The Square Ball, which organised the walk, told the YEP: “There were a lot of tired legs and sore feet but I wouldn’t change any of it.

“It was a very proud day and if we could just reach £10,000 – which is twice what we were originally aiming to raise – that would round everything off.”

Former Whites star Ian Harte and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix were among the 20 or so people who pulled on their hiking boots for the walk on September 18.

Its route took them from Elland Road to the home of Bradford City, where they met up with ex-Leeds player Chris Kamara.

From there it was onto Huddersfield Town’s ground for a pep talk from former United man Andrew Hughes, now a coach with the Kirklees club.

The final leg of the 13-hour walk saw the group heading back to Elland Road in time for the start of that evening’s game between Leeds and Preston North End.

Funds raised by the challenge are going to Leeds Children’s Hospital – through its new charitable banner Leeds Cares – and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Well-known names who have chipped in with donations include current United captain Liam Cooper and Leeds-supporting comedian Jon Richardson.

Laura English-Rose, Muscular Dystrophy UK’s regional development manager for Yorkshire, said: “We rely on the generosity of supporters to help us continue our work, so I want to say a big thank you to everyone who took part or donated, the money you’ve raised will have a real impact on our work to find a cure.”

Sharon Link, head of fundraising at Leeds Cares, said: “The ongoing support we receive from the staff and readers of The Square Ball is phenomenal and we could not continue to make a difference without the generosity of our donors.”

To back the fundraising, visit Michael’s page on the Virgin Money Giving website.