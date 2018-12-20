Leeds United fans told NOT to travel to Aston Villa game by train

Have your say

Leeds United supporters planning to travel to Birmingham by train for the Aston Villa match have been advised against doing so.

CrossCountry Trains - which operate Leeds to Birmingham New Street services - is running a reduced service on Sunday due to a shortage of crew.

As a result, services will be affected throughout the day.

The rail firm has been in contact with the club to advise fans to make alternative travel arrangements.