Leeds United fans plan tribute to Toby Nye at Elland Road

Leeds United supporters are calling for the crowd at Elland Road on Saturday to take part in a tribute to brave five-year-old Toby Nye.

The club has supported Whites fan Toby since he was diagnosed with the rare cancer neuroblastoma at the age of four, and his family revealed early this year that he was in remission following pioneering antibody treatment.

But this week Toby's mum shared the devastating news that the youngster now has a brain tumour thought to be the size of a golf ball, and will soon begin a course of chemotherapy.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper held up a shirt bearing the message 'stay strong Toby' during the side's 0-1 victory over Hull City at the KC Stadium.

Now supporters are planning to chant Toby's name and applaud his courage on the fifth minute of Saturday's clash with Brentford at Elland Road.

Fan Darren Powell said:

"Now let's show our support to him and is family and show them Toby is in our thoughts. Let's sing Toby's name all around Elland Road and clap for the lad and let's show him we are the best fanbase in the land and that we are all one big family at this amazing football club."