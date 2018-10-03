Leeds United fans given 850 extra tickets for away tie at Blackburn Rovers

Have your say

Leeds United's ticket allocation for the clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park has been increased.

Travelling Whites fans will now be able to purchase 850 extra tickets after the original allocation of 6,800 sold out.

Rail strike threatens Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers travel plans

The increase will see 7,650 fans fill the stands at Ewood Park on October 20 (kick-off 12pm).

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday October 4 at 10.30am for season ticket holders, gold and platinum members and on Friday October 5 at 10.30am for silver members. Coach travel is available.

Leeds United podcast: Inside Elland Road

Leeds United posted a cheeky Tweet from their official account - saying to their Lancashire rivals: "Can't fill your stadium? Leeds will take more!"

A rail strike is affecting trains between Leeds and Blackburn on the day of the match and supporters are advised to check travel plans before they set off.

Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez are expected to return from injury for the fixture.