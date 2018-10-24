Leeds United fans clubbing together to help food cause

Leeds United fans are doing their bit to help food poverty in the city.

The Leeds United Supporters’ Trust has teamed up with Leeds Foodbanks North/West and South& East to source donations of food which can then be handed out to families and households that otherwise would be going hungry.

Last year alone they provided food for 18,563 people, consisting of 11,662 adults and 6,901 children across the city.

During this Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road, a collection point will be set up outside the East Stand, next to Bremner Square where fans can donate emergency food items or pledge cash donations.

Clair Hufton, from the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, said: “Whilst there should not be any food banks in 2018 the harsh reality is that thousands of people, including some of our fans, across our city are in food poverty and heavily rely on these services.”

Collections will be in place at on-going home games and require tins, cereals, tea and coffee, rice, pasta, biscuits.