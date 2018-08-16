Leeds United fans are set to march on together into enemy territory during fundraising charity walk

Leeds United fans traditionally receive a less-than-warm welcome whenever they visit the grounds of their West Yorkshire rivals Bradford City and Huddersfield Town.

But that might be about to change, for a day at least, thanks to the fundraising efforts of United fanzine The Square Ball.

The fanzine is organising a 35-mile walk by a group of Leeds supporters before the Whites play Preston North End at Elland Road on the evening of Tuesday, September 18.

The hardy band of fans will set out from Elland Road’s Billy Bremner statue at 6am that day, following a route that will take them to Bradford and Huddersfield’s grounds then back to Leeds in time for the kick-off against Preston.

Funds raised will go to Leeds Children’s Hospital – through its new charitable banner Leeds Cares – and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

And today organisers called on United fans to consider joining the eight volunteers who have already signed up for the trek around the highways and byways of West Yorkshire.

Michael Normanton, co-editor of The Square Ball, said: “While the walk will undoubtedly be tough, we won’t be straying too far from civilisation so you won’t need to carry huge amounts of supplies – and if it gets too tough then at least it will be a taxi taking you home rather than a mountain rescue team.

“I know the people who are already doing it and, believe me, they aren’t athletes!

“It is a very long way, though, and we would love some additional fans to join us on the day.”

The Square Ball has raised more than £10,000 for good causes in recent years through various big-hearted initiatives, including a 12-hour sponsored walk to a Leeds away game at Rotherham United in 2014.

The latest issue of the fanzine – first published during United’s promotion-winning 1989/90 season – will be on sale at the club’s home match against Rotherham this Saturday.

People interested in joining next month’s walk are asked to e-mail michael@thesquareball.net.

Donations to the fundraising can be made via Michael’s page on the Virgin Money Giving website.

The team at The Square Ball decided to support Muscular Dystrophy UK after being inspired by the fundraising heroics of United fan Martin Hywood.

Martin has raised thousands of pounds for the charity by tackling a series of walks and other challenges despite himself suffering from muscular dystrophy.