Leeds United fan captures photo of Chelsea's Izzy Brown arriving at Leeds Bradford Airport

A Leeds United fan spotted loan signing target Izzy Brown arriving on a flight from London Heathrow earlier today.

Andy Miller was on a break from work at Leeds Bradford Airport when he wandered over to the arrivals gate and snapped the 21-year-old Chelsea attacker being met by representatives of the Whites.

The midfielder, who was recently on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, arrived with a large amount of luggage, having travelled from London's Heathrow Airport. He was accompanied by a female companion.

He is in talks with Leeds United over a season-long loan deal following his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained in January.

"I was on my break at work in the airport and saw a few people put on Twitter that he might be on the Heathrow flight, so I thought I'd wait around and see," said Andy.

"He was met by a guy in a suit, but it wasn't Radrizzani or Orta. There was another guy there in a full Leeds tracksuit with initials on his top."