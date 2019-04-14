Leeds United fan appeals for return of stolen flag dedicated to son who died soon after birth

A Leeds United supporter is devastated after a flag made in memory of his dead baby son was stolen from a fans' minibus.

Robert Swift travelled to Elland Road on Saturday with members of Minster Whites, a supporters' club based in Leominster, Herefordshire.

Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Phil Hay's verdict

He took with him a Leeds flag dedicated to the memory of his son Charlie, who died just 40 minutes after his birth in November 2017.

Watch the heartwarming moment guide dog Rita celebrates Jack Harrison's winning goal at Elland Road

As the group were on their way home from the match, they stopped at a motorway service station near Chester, when the flag was stolen from their minibus.

Football fans from a rival club which the YEP has chosen not to name were present in the services at the time.

Robert has now appealed for the flag's return.

"After a great day travelling to see Leeds win, the trip home has been soured quite a bit by someone stealing this flag out of the bus while we were at Chester services. As a lot of you know I had this flag made to remember the death of our baby boy Charlie who only lived for 40 minutes. I know we are unlikely to see it again, but if there’s a slim chance those who did it do get to hear of it perhaps they will realise what they’ve done and think twice in the future cheers all. MOT. Three points for Charlie."

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Vital Leeds United editor Daz King via Twitter at @DazKing1971